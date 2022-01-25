Lieutenant governor candidates make stop in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County residents met their Republican candidates for lieutenant governor on January 25 at the New Hope Assembly of God in Rogers.

Each candidate was given four minutes to inform Arkansans of their platforms and policies they’d push for if voted into office.

“The important thing is education. If you’re not involved and attending the meetings so that you can get to know these candidates and know what they stand for, you’re not an educated voter,” said Barbra Tillman, chairman of the Republican party of Benton County.

The primary election is May 24.