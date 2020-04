FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — As part of the 'Healthy at Home' series throughout the month of April, KNWA and the American Heart Association of Northwest Arkansas have joined forces to bring you tips and resources to help you maintain your mental health and well-being.

The American Heart Association reports that stress can also affect the body. With the COVID-19 pandemic causing many people to work home and practice social distancing, it's important for you to know how to manage feelings of stress and / or anxiety.