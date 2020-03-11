Life Styles celebrates hard work of staff and community partners

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Life Styles celebrates the hard work and accomplishments of its community partners and staff members.

At a luncheon for its 32nd anniversary today, March 11, the organization, which provides services for adults with disabilities, handed out awards to one of the winners, the Central Christian Church.

For years, it has brought groups of volunteers to help with fundraisers and serve meals during holiday dinners.

Life Styles said the church is just one of many groups that allow it to grow and bring its mission to life.

“One of the things we hope to accomplish today is to acknowledge those community partners and the accomplishments that have been so impactful and helping us to deliver a lot of the outcomes that we’ve seen that have been positive over the past year,” Executive Director John Newman said.

Life Styles said its work would not be possible without their community partners.