Life Styles celebrates staff appreciation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Those who dedicate their time caring for adults with developmental disabilities are celebrated today in Fayetteville.

Life Style’s Executive Director John Newman said he could not wish for a better group of people working there today.

“They are a fantastic group that really gets involved with the lives of our clients and I think everyone in our Life Styles family recognizes the contribution that they contribute, recognizes their contribution,” he said.

Life Styles has been in business for nearly five decades helping our community members thrive along the way.