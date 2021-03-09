Light at the end of the tunnel: fully vaccinated man hugs son and grandkids again after 11 months

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) – Life could start getting back to normal for people who are fully vaccinated.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance for fully vaccinated Americans.

According to the CDC, if you’ve been fully vaccinated:

You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.

In northwest Arkansas, fully vaccinated people are beginning to reunite with loved ones. One of those being William Goodson, who is finally able to hug his son and grandkids after eleven months of separation.

Goodson has two forms of cancer, so he could not take any chances catching the virus. This forced him to live isolated, outside of doctors appointments and cancer treatments until he got his vaccine.

“It was like being locked up in a nice jail-but still jail, being home for eleven months,” Goodson said.

Goodson said he was able to stay positive during those eleven months knowing better days were ahead.

“I think if you’ve been through serious illnesses it sort of helps you get perspective that way,” Goodson said. “I always felt like there was going to be another day it was going to end some day,”

Goodson said now that the time has finally come and he is fully vaccinated, he feels like a kid on Christmas morning getting back to seeing friends and family and doing things he loves.