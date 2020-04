FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) --- The Washington County Extension Homemakers Council combined efforts with other Cooperative Extension Service volunteers to sew over 4,000 face masks to be donated to Northwest Arkansas medical personnel and front line workers.

The EHC along with Washington County 4-H youth members, Master Gardeners and their family members and friends created and donated the masks in as little as four weeks' time, impacting over 45 different medical and public safety facilities.