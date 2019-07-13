‘Lights for Liberty’ vigil sheds light on families in detention camps

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A candlelight vigil honored those held in detention camps along the U.S./Mexico border.

The vigil, called Lights for Liberty, was one of hundreds across the country Friday night, drawing many people to Murphy Park in Springdale.

People of all backgrounds stood in solidarity with migrants, and the five children who have died since late last year after being detained.

Local activists spoke about inhumane conditions at migrant camps and detention centers, including Northwest Arkansans whose families have been impacted by the crisis at the border.

“We are talking about people, and they are getting all their rights violated. The kids deserve freedom,” said attendee Misael Ramirez.

This comes on the heels of expected massive ICE raids to round up thousands of immigrants subject to deportation orders in larger cities across the country.

“It starts on Sunday and they’re going to take people out and they’re going to bring them back to their countries, or they’re going to take criminals out, put them in prison or put them in prison in the countries they came from. We’re focused on criminals as much as we can,” President Donald Trump said.

President Trump has repeatedly denied there are poor conditions in migrant detention centers.

On Friday, the Trump Administration agreed to allow an independent doctor conduct an investigation in the health conditions at the facilities.

The organizer of this event said this is not a partisan event, but rather a human rights vigil.