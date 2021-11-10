Lights of the Ozarks kicks off Nov. 19 with lighting ceremony, new parade route

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s annual Lights of the Ozarks is set to begin Friday, Nov. 19, with a lighting ceremony and parade on the Downtown Square.

The new parade route this year will begin on Block Ave., head south, turn east on Mountain St., and pass in front of the Fayetteville Town Center before heading north on East Ave.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan will ceremoniously flip the switch at 6 p.m. on the Fayetteville Town Center Plaza on Nov. 19.

Lights of the Ozarks is an annual tradition in our community that brings joy to all ages. It’s one of the biggest events of the year and never fails to illuminate the town with holiday spirit, and we’re so happy we get to honor Connie and all of the hard work she put in to make this a Fayetteville tradition. Experience Fayetteville CEO Molly Rawn

Each year, Fayetteville Parks and Recreation spends more than 3,300 hours decorating the square with holiday lights. After the lighting ceremony, the square is lit every evening from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. through Jan. 3, according to a press release from Experience Fayetteville.

To enter a float into this year’s Lights of the Ozarks parade or for more information on the event, including a map of the new parade route, visit https://www.experiencefayetteville.com/lights-of-the-ozarks.