Lights of the Ozarks will look different this year

News

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lights of the Ozarks is going to look quite a bit different this year.

The annual parade has been cancelled and the lighting event will be held virtually.

You can watch it on the Experience Fayetteville Facebook page and Instagram account.

The number of vendors has also shrunk from 7 to 3.

There will be hand sanitizing stations set up around the square.

“You know we’re not the only ones that have made changes to our events, and so I think people were expecting it. We still wanted to bring that holiday cheer but we want to be as safe as possible,” said Hazel Hernandez, VP of sales and marketing at Experience Fayetteville.

Lights of the Ozarks begins next Friday and the lights will be up until December 31.

