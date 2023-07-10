FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The application for the Arkansas Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP is now open to the general public.

LIHEAP assists households with heating costs during the winter and cooling costs during the summer. The amount of assistance depends on the number of individuals in a home, their household income and the size of the cooling bill.

The application process has been opened up for a month in advance for the elderly and disabled. So far, there has already been more than 100 Arkansans have applied today and the phones can’t stop ringing.

Caren Cox, Family Development Director of Our Healthy Community, says people calling have been worried.

“Today by the phone calls that we’re getting and the panic in the voices. There seems to be a lot of people who are needing help because they’re behind or they’re going to be disconnected.” said Cox.

Cox also encourages applicants to make sure that when they apply to provide a photo ID and proof of last month’s income.

The deadline to apply is September 30 or until funds run out.