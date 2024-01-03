FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Applications to help Northwest Arkansas residents pay their energy bills this winter are about to open.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) opens applications on Monday.

LIHEAP covers Benton, Madison and Carroll counties. The program helps pay for people’s energy bills and fully pays for shutoff notices and reconnections.

If you’re approved for regular help, expect your money within 30 days, but it tries to help those shutoff notices and more immediate problems within 24 hours.

LIHEAP coordinator Kat Pavon says the program helps thousands every year, with many being seniors.

“Whenever they get that little bit of assistance on either a regular bill or helping them from getting a shutoff notice, they’re very appreciative and it’s something that I’m very proud of,” Pavon said.

Applications will close sometime in March. For more information, click here.