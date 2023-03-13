LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lincoln Consolidated School District votes unanimously on March 13 to move to a four-day school week.

The change would start next school year. It would add one hour and 20 minutes to each school day.

The district says they’re trying to combat teacher shortages, and that the schedule would allow for more time at home for teachers and students.

Monday would be the extra day off. It will then make determinations on what possible childcare would look like for students.

According to the district, 29 schools in Arkansas have a four-day week right now.