Deputy Steven Tucker

TROY, Mo. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Highway J in unincorporated Lincoln County.

Deputy Steven Tucker was traveling northbound on the highway when the driver of a 2008 Ford Focus driving the opposite direction swerved across the center line of the narrow road, striking Tucker head-on.

The 35-year-old driver of the Focus was taken to the hospital. Tucker died at the scene. He was 60.

A statement from the Lincoln Sheriff’s Office says, “Deputy Steven Tucker embodied the spirit of service, honor, and selflessness, exemplifying the qualities expected of a law enforcement professional. His unwavering commitment to protecting and serving the community will forever be remembered by his colleagues and the citizens he served. Deputy Tucker’s loss is a significant blow to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and he will be deeply missed by his fellow deputies, friends, and family.”

Tucker was previously a Wright City police officer, the chief of police for Berger, Missouri, and served for decades in the U.S. Army.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Funeral arrangements have yet to be released.