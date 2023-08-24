WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Lincoln man was arrested this week for allegedly raping, sexually assaulting and grooming a child.

Quinten Harvey, 33, was arrested on Aug. 23 and released a day later on a $150,000 bond.

Harvey was arrested for two separate cases involving a minor.

In his first case, he’s arrested for two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault in the second degree with a victim less than 14-years-old. The incidents in this case reportedly took place on or between Feb. 18, 2019, and Feb. 17, 2022.

In the second case Harvey is named in, he’s arrested for one count of rape, one count of second degree sexual assault and one count of sexually grooming a child. The incidents in this case reportedly took place on or between Dec. 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2017.

Harvey has a court appearance scheduled for Sept. 13 in Washington County.