LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — CARDS Holdings will begin collecting Lincoln’s trash in the new year.

The city of Lincoln announced Monday that CARDS Holdings will take over its trash collection service beginning Jan. 3, 2024. This has raised concerns with some residents.

“To be honest with you, I feel like I’ve been ambushed by this,” Joe Clem, a Lincoln resident, said.

CARDS Holdings expects to distribute new, 96-gallon commercial cans to the residents Tuesday through Friday before starting service the following week. Clem said the quick turnaround from the city’s announcement to the first service day is not enough time for people to adjust.

“It’s Christmas season,” Clem said. “People are not thinking about their trash pickup right now. They’re thinking about paying their bills and getting Christmas for their children and families.”

Before the CARDS Holdings deal, the city of Lincoln collected its own trash twice a week for $17 each month. CARDS Holdings will collect once a week — either Tuesday or Friday depending on residents’ address — for $14.95 per month, Lincoln city council member Mary West said in a Facebook post.

Clem said, despite the $2.05 decrease overall each month, he is not satisfied with the cost because of the decrease in the number of trash collections each month.

John Wiggin has lived in Lincoln for nearly five years, and he believes the city should prorate trash bills based on how much a resident produces.

“I only generate one, maybe two bags a week,” Wiggin said. “For the people of Lincoln that do not generate that much trash, I think they should be given a little bit of a discount.”

To see your trash collection day, see the map below.

CARDS Holdings has already begun storing the residential cans and commercial dumpsters that will be distributed next week at Lincoln High School. As of Saturday, there were more than 500 residential cans and nearly 50 dumpsters of varying capacity in the school’s parking lot.

CARDS Holdings crews began distributing cans and dumpsters on Saturday.

Jason Fitzgerald, the director of government affairs with CARDS Holdings, said the city provided the company with a list of approximately 1,100 residential units and more than 50 commercial businesses that required trash cans or a dumpster. Those on the list will automatically receive a can or dumpster.

Fitzgerald said residents can expect their new trash cans to be delivered to their house by Friday.

“As far as getting the carts delivered, the containers delivered,” Fitzgerald said. “We don’t see any reason why we won’t be able to have those out there before their service day.”

For more information about your CARDS Holdings collection, see the PDF below.

If residents need an additional can, they can email cityoflincoln@cardsrecycling.com to subscribe to an additional cart for $7 per month.

Both Clem and Wiggin said they understand some difficulties will come with a trash provider switch. Wiggin said it’s important for people to stay patient throughout this process.

“Things will work out,” Wiggin said. “We just got to keep an open mind about the whole thing.”