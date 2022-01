A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lincoln families are given their shot at getting vaccinated on January 11.

The Lincoln School District partnered with the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care to host a vaccine clinic.

One parent, Kara Fite, says free clinics like this are the best way to get people vaccinated.

“I just want to make sure that I’m safe for my kids and make sure that my kids have the opportunity to be out in the world,” Fite said.