LINCOLN, Ark (KNWAK/KFTA) — The Lincoln Consolidated School District wants to hear thoughts on the proposed four-day school week for the next school year.

The district will host two community forums. One will be held on March 3 at 8:30 a.m. The other is Tuesday, March 7 at 6 p.m.

Both meetings will be at the administration building on 107 East School Street in Lincoln.