(KTLA) — Lindsay Lohan has caught herself in a “Parent Trap” of sorts.

The actress revealed she and her husband, Bader Shammas, are expecting their first child together.

Lohan announced the news via Instagram with a photo of a baby onesie with the words “coming soon…” written over it.

“We are blessed and excited,” the “Mean Girls” star wrote in the caption.

The post was up for only minutes before some big names left congratulatory comments.

“OMG congrats Lindsay!” commented Quinta Brunson of “Abbott Elementary” fame.

Garcelle Beauvais wrote, “amazing!!!!”

Ayesha Curry left a handful of celebratory emojis to honor the baby news.

In July 2022, Lohan confirmed rumors that she married the Credit Suisse financier Shammas. She made it official on Instagram.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband,” she wrote in the caption. “My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day.”

The pair were engaged in March 2022 after sparking dating rumors in early 2020.

They both have roots in Dubai. The “Falling For Christmas” star has been living there since 2014.