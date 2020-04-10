Liquor sales spike during pandemic

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Liquor sales are spiking as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Locally owned Bella Vista spritzers and spirits has noticed in its liquor sales they gained a 30 percent increase in alcohol sales.

That’s even with shorter hours of operation and working more staff members.

“The biggest difference I’m seeing is they’re buying larger bottles in more quantity. They’re still going after what they drink,” Managing Partner Mike Flanders said.

Trends like virtual parties and happy hours have also added to the need to purchase alcohol for home consumption.

Since the first positive case in Arkansas they have converted to drive-thru only.