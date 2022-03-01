FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson wants Arkansas to avoid Russian made products, including alcohol.

“Our distributors have reached an agreement, that I support, in which they’ve agreed not to acquire any additional Russian based alcohol,” said Gov. Hutchinson.

There are viral videos of people pouring out vodka and reports of stores taking Russian-made liquor off their shelves. Some in Northwest Arkansas said they support these stances against Russia right now.

“President Putin is definitely not humanitarian,” said Arkansas resident, Spencer Burroughs. “He has created unnecessary hardships in Ukraine for absolutely no reason. Those people have done nothing to him.”

Many people share the same feelings as Burroughs. To support Ukrainians, vodka drinkers are ditching their liquor of choice. This is something Midway Liquor in Fayetteville is seeing.

“We have a couple people coming in and being like, I’m going to switch to tequila or whiskey, just due to the fact that Ukraine and Russia are in such a big conflict and vodka is technically a Russian spirit,” said Eber Hays at Midway Liquor.

Although many vodka brands aren’t actually a product of Russia.

Employees at the Spirits Shop in Fayetteville said many people do not realize that vodkas with European names like Stolichnaya and Luksusowa are not made in Russia.

So even though the name sounds like a Russian product, it might be made in another country such as Ukraine or even right here at home.

“If they’re thinking about boycotting it, for the most part, they will just be hurting the distilleries here in the United States,” said Hays.

Many Arkansans agree with the governor in wanting to support the Ukrainians.

“I think it should be done, said Burroughs. “Anything to help minimize the Russian economy, to maybe get Putin’s attention.”

There are Ukrainian vodka brands on the shelves here in Northwest Arkansas. You can ask the clerk if you need help finding those.