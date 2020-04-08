LISA Academy donates face shields to Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Arkansas Department of Health

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students and staff of LISA Academy have been working in their homes and garages using the school’s 3D printers to design and print face shields to donate to Arkansas Children’s Hospital and the Arkansas Department of Health.

The LISA Academy team, led by STEM coordinator, Murat Konac, worked in collaboration with ACH engineer, Justin Criddle, to create models that best meet the needs of ACH health care providers.

LISA Academy plans to deliver two different models to ACH on Friday, April 10 at 3 p.m. that will be put into use in the hospital’s ICU. Criddle of ACH has initially requested 15 each of the Budmen model and the US version of the Prusa model shields to test.

Once they have run a test with both models, LISA Academy will continue the production of additional shields as needed for ACH.

LISA Academy has also communicated with Dr. Naveen Patil of the Arkansas Department of Health and will be providing face shields to them on Monday, April 13.