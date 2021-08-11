LISA Academy students return to class with new policies in place

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students at LISA Academy in Springdale were masked up as they returned to the classroom August 11.

The school has several protocols in place for students this year.

Some of the protocols involve masks being required for students and staff, daily temperature checks, keeping kids in assigned pods, and a new air filtration system.

Hannah Philpot with the school says despite the past year, it’s been a smooth transition for students, parents, and staff.

“Especially for a lot of the younger kids this is their new norm,” Philpot said. “So, they’re just used to having these protocols put in place. And especially when it’s explained to them they really do understand and respect it. They’re mostly just excited to be back and see their friends and get back into a routine.”

Philpot said around 90% of students are returning to campus full time.