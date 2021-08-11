LISA Academy students return to class with new policies in place

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
back to school_8097979326379672930

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students at LISA Academy in Springdale were masked up as they returned to the classroom August 11.

The school has several protocols in place for students this year.

Some of the protocols involve masks being required for students and staff, daily temperature checks, keeping kids in assigned pods, and a new air filtration system.

Hannah Philpot with the school says despite the past year, it’s been a smooth transition for students, parents, and staff.

“Especially for a lot of the younger kids this is their new norm,” Philpot said. “So, they’re just used to having these protocols put in place. And especially when it’s explained to them they really do understand and respect it. They’re mostly just excited to be back and see their friends and get back into a routine.”

Philpot said around 90% of students are returning to campus full time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers