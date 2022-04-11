FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, LISA Academy Public Charter Schools will break ground on their new LISA Fayetteville school campus on Wednesday, April 20th at 1:30 p.m.

Approximately 32 people move to Northwest Arkansas every day, and with that, demand for diverse educational opportunities grows for the area’s growing K-12 student population. LISA Academy responds to this growing need with the construction of a new LISA Fayetteville campus at 1166 Van Asche in Fayetteville.

The campus will open in the Fall of 2023 to serve students in Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Families have a choice when it comes to their student’s education, regardless of their income or physical location within the state of Arkansas. With over a 95% graduation and college acceptance rate and a rigorous and fun STEM curriculum, LISA Academy Public Charter Schools are an excellent choice for families who are looking for an effective and engaging public educational experience for their students. As a tuition-free, STEM-focused, college prep public charter school, LISA Academy brings a wealth of opportunities and a collaborative spirit to the Northwest Arkansas educational community. Dr. Fatih Bogrek, LISA Academy District Superintendent

After expanding to Northwest Arkansas in 2019 with its K-8 LISA Springdale location, the Little Rock-based school district is also establishing a new K-12 LISA Rogers-Bentonville campus located on Horsebarn Road in Rogers that will open in Fall 2022. Because LISA Academy is a public charter school, students from anywhere in Arkansas can apply and acceptance is not contingent upon a family’s location or zoned district.

The Fayetteville campus is anticipated to house the high school campus that will serve LISA Springdale students after their time at the K-8 building.

The groundbreaking for the LISA Fayetteville campus will begin at 1:30 p.m. with keynote addresses from local and state leaders such as Senator John Boozman, U.S. Representative Steve Womack, Lt. Governor Tim Griffin, Arkansas Department of Education Board Member Kathy McFetridge and Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan.

For additional local information, please contact Hannah Philpot at (479) 616-9413 or email hphilpot@lisaacademy.org.