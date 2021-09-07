LIST: 9/11 memorial events

FAYETTEVILLE, (KNWA/KFTA) — Several events are being held in the coming days to memorialize those who died in the attacks on September 11, 2001.
Below is a list of upcoming in events:
September 11, 2021
- 9/11 Event at Springdale Senior Center on Park Street
- Gravette Fire Remembers 9/11 Fallen Heroes
The Gravette Fire Department will hold a remembrance ceremony to honor the fallen firefighters of the September 11 attacks at 8:45 a.m. The ceremony will take place in the parking lot of CV’s Family Foods, located at 200 First Avenue SE in Gravette. Gravette Fire Chief David Orr will start the ceremony with a message about the importance of the day. At 8:59 a.m., local time when the first tower fell, volunteers and members of the Gravette Fire Department will begin reading the names of all 343 firefighters of the New York City Fire Department who were killed in the September 11 attacks. A fire bell will be rung after the reading of names. Following the reading of the names, the lights and sirens on all emergency vehicles will be turned on while the Gravette Fire and Police Departments stand at attention for 3 minutes and 43 seconds to honor the firefighters from the New York City Fire Department. The public is invited to also stand at attention. The ceremony is expected to last 45 minutes. This is the third year for the event.
- Local Leaders Remember 20th Anniversary of Terror Attacks
- September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World
- The Day That Changed the World – 9/11 Memorial + Museum Poster Exhibition
- U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith holding 9/11 memorial events
- “We Remember: A 9-11 Commemoration”
- West Fork Fire Department Pancake Breakfast
The West Fork Fire Department will have their pancake breakfast from 6-10a.m. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. There will be a 9/11 presentation and a pageant. Live music will be 1-6 p.m. Food and craft vendors will be available all day.
