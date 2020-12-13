LIST: Benton County traffic incidents

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rogers, AR. Photo Courtesy Lucas McDonald. 12/13/2020

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With snow falling in Northwest Arkansas, Benton County sees an increase in road closures and traffic incidents.

To see a realtime map of traffic reports and get the latest updates, visit IDriveArkansas.

Drivers are encouraged to travel with caution and avoid areas in which traffic incidents are ongoing.

Below is a list of closures and incidents in Benton County:

RouteLocationReasonDirectionImpacted LanesDescription
Highway 620.6 mi NE of SH 127Disabled/Stalled VehicleAllAllTwo semis stuck – road too slick to travel uphill

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers