LIST: Benton County traffic incidents

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With snow falling in Northwest Arkansas, Benton County sees an increase in road closures and traffic incidents.
To see a realtime map of traffic reports and get the latest updates, visit IDriveArkansas.
Drivers are encouraged to travel with caution and avoid areas in which traffic incidents are ongoing.
Below is a list of closures and incidents in Benton County:
|Route
|Location
|Reason
|Direction
|Impacted Lanes
|Description
|Highway 62
|0.6 mi NE of SH 127
|Disabled/Stalled Vehicle
|All
|All
|Two semis stuck – road too slick to travel uphill