FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A probable cause affidavit filed in Rogers (Okla.) County district court lists all of the charges against David Scott Temple, 35, of Fayetteville, who was arrested for shooting up a casino golf course with an assault rifle.

Temple was arrested on February 19 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, Oklahoma after arriving at the casino’s golf course, pulling his Tesla up to a charging station, and opening fire with an AR-15.

Temple is facing the following charges for the incident:

Felon in possession of a firearm

Malicious injury to property (over $1,000)

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a controlled substance

Public intoxication

Reckless conduct with a firearm

Transporting an open bottle or container of liquor

Using a vehicle in the discharge of a firearm

Shooting with intent to kill

Acquiring proceeds from drug activity

Placing body fluid on a government employee

A police report stated that no golfers were injured, and one casino vehicle “suffered significant damage.”

Two days earlier, Temple was arrested in Fayetteville after being found naked in the lobby of a hotel. He admitted to damaging pottery in the lobby, urinating in the elevator, damaging property in his room, and using a fire extinguisher to “dispel the fire in his mind” after taking LSD.