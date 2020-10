Flash flooding across the River Valley in Kibler, AR (Crawford County).

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We wanted to update you on road closures we’ve received so far due to flooding.

Please stay safe out there and remember “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.

Parker Branch @ Wyola (Closed)

S Hwy 71 @ Brentwood Mtn – S/B Lane (Closed) – Northbound Lane (Open-Pending)

Black Oak @ Sew & Chip / Bridge East of this Intersection (Closed)

Ball Street bridge – Johnson (Closed)

Mount Olive bridge – Elkins

Matter / John Austin (East of this location @ the low water crossing)