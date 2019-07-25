Little Flock basketball court receives a facelift

LITTLE FLOCK, Ark. (KNWA) — A basketball court in Little Flock received a colorful upgrade from artist Nahum Payne.

Payne began working on designs that reflected his admiration for the Natural State. Payne teamed up with Runway Group, a Bentonville based company working on creating economic and cultural opportunities in the state, to create a design for the Little Flock court.

They approached the city with a design and plan to paint the design on the court.

With help from local artists Steve Abb and Graham Edwards, the project was completed July 21.