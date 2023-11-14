BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Little Flock man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly recording someone while they showered.

Gerardo Munoz, 26, was arrested on Nov. 10 for video voyeurism and distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

An affidavit says that on Nov. 10, an officer with the Little Flock Police Department was dispatched in reference to a verbal disturbance after a child called police and stated that their parents were fighting.

Dispatch advised that both parents were intoxicated and somewhere in the residence.

Upon arrival, a male identified as Munoz approached the officer and stated that he was ready to go to jail, reaching for the door handle on the patrol car.

Munoz told the officer that there was no fight, and that he had “f**ked up.”

As the officer attempted to enter the residence to speak with the people inside, Munoz asked to be placed under arrest. The officer asked if he needed to be arrested, and Munoz responded that he was embarrassed and needed to talk to the officer.

Munoz then explained that “he had three chances and he f**ked up.” He was asked what the three chances were for and he said to “get straight.” He later described himself as a “pervert” and told the officer that he was ready to go to jail.

Munoz stated that someone had evidence of him and he was not going to deny it. He was put in handcuffs and placed in the back of the patrol car.

The officer spoke with someone in the residence who was upset and crying, the affidavit said.

They said that they confronted Munoz and asked to see his phone, which had video of them using the bathroom on it. They continued to watch the video, which showed someone come into the bathroom, get fully undressed and get into the shower.

The phone was seized as evidence, and the officer wrote in the affidavit that “the video clearly showed [the victim] fully nude before getting into the shower.”

Munoz was transported to the police department and interviewed. He agreed to make a statement without an attorney present.

He admitted that he took his phone into the bathroom, placed it in a clothes basket and pressed record. He told the officer that he no intentions with the recording, but when asked if he set up the phone to record people using the bathroom he said “I guess so.”

Munoz is being held on a $50,000 bond. He has a hearing on Dec. 11 in Benton County.