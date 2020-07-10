Little Flock police arrest man for child pornography

LITTLE FLOCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man from Little Flock was arrested on Thursday and is facing numerous charges of child pornography.

Matthew Pacheco, 35, is facing ten counts of felony child pornography after a three-month investigation.

According to a press release, a search warrant was obtained and executed at Pacheco’s residence where several items were seized.

After examination of the items that were seized and after an interview with Pacheco, he was arrested on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Pacheco is being held in the Benton County Jail with no bond. Pacheco will next appear in court on August 17.