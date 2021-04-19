Little Flock Police investigating fatal shooting

LITTLE FLOCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Little Flock police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred April 18 in the area of North Woods Lane.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to a shooting in which it was reported that one person had received a gunshot wound. The victim later died of their injuries.

The investigation is currently active. No detailed information concerning the shooting is being released.

The public is asked to contact Sgt. Shawn Hollis at (479) 936-7911 or via email at shollis@littleflockpolice.com with information regarding the shooting.

