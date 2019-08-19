Little Free Library opens at Springdale Recreation Center

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A new Little Free Library is open in Springdale.

The Rotary Club of Springdale placed the 24-hour, weatherproof structure outside the entrance to the Springdale Recreation Center to make books available at any time of the day to local children and families.

The top shelf stores fiction and nonfiction, and the bottom shelf features children’s books.

The Rotary Club says the Little Free Libraries, placed throughout Northwest Arkansas, increase awareness of the importance of reading and provide a gathering place that helps build community relationships.

The Springdale Recreation Center is located at 1906 Cambridge Street.