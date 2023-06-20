BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— On Monday, the Bentonville Public Library hosted a book reading and signing of The Little Mermaid to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.

Bentonville native and author of the The Little Mermaid: Make a Splash, Ashley Franklin, read two books to listeners of all ages, one about the history of Juneteenth. For Franklin, reading to children is a heartwarming feeling and a way to connect with readers.

“To be able to connect with readers I wanted to make sure that what I was offering, it had the appeal but I also wanted to give that history as well. So I felt like the two books worked well together,” Franklin said.

For Franklin, being able to read for the Juneteenth holiday held a surreal feeling.

The magnitude of it, knowing that at one point we weren’t allowed to read and write. And here I am, an author, getting the chance to share something that I wrote. Franklin said.

Franklin says that she wants to be part of the change in representation in the world of books that she didn’t see much of, when she was younger.

“It really became my mission to fill the gap for my own kids and just other kids who may also be wanting to see themselves in books but didn’t have the opportunity,” Franklin said.

The event was held to teach listeners of all ages about the history of Juneteenth as well as a way for the audience to connect with the feeling of what Juneteenth honors.

Another one of Franklin’s books, Majid Kamal Loves is scheduled to hit local shelves on Tuesday.