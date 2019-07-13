Little Rock activist sentenced for drug, weapons convictions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A community activist in Little Rock has been sentenced to 10-years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges.

U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland says 42-year-old Chris Alexander was sentenced Friday in federal court in Little Rock.

Alexander had pleaded guilty in January to one count each of distributing marijuana and possessing a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime.

Alexander told U.S. District Judge Price Marshall during Friday’s sentencing that he sold marijuana to finance community programs intended to teach youth about the dangers of gangs and violence.

Alexander has said he was a long-time gang member in Little Rock.

