Little Rock Education Association votes to give the phased-in plan for LRSD a chance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — On Wednesday the Little Rock School District announced a phased re-entry plan for the start of the school year next week.

Members of the Little Rock Education Association (LREA) got together to vote Thursday evening to give the phase-in plan a try.

The LREA said they will reconvene and evaluate conditions and changes throughout the week.

President of the LREA, Teresa Knapp, released a statement as well about concerns with the phase-in plan.

“The health and safety of our children and our educators is our top priority. We will not be used as pawns in the dangerous political game the Governor is playing with our children’s lives. If we continue to see that our schools are unsafe and that our students and educators continue to be treated as dispensable, we will not hesitate to take necessary steps to prevent unwarranted exposure and illness from COVID-19,” said Teresa Knapp, president, LREA