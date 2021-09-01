Little Rock FBI investigating NWA students sharing child porn, bestiality through social media

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Little Rock FBI is investigating high school and middle school students in Washington, Benton, and Madison counties who are distributing child porn and bestiality through social media.

Connor Hagan with the Little Rock FBI says students were using social media platforms like Snapchat to distribute the child porn.

According to Hagan, the material was being shared in a joking matter. He also said the distribution at these schools was taking resources away from “important, big cases” regarding child porn.

Hagan says it is partnering with district schools to “put the fear of God into students” about the dangers of distributing child porn.

KNWA/FOX24 has not heard from any school districts who are taking action to prevent the distribution of the child porn.

Hagan says any possession of child porn is a federal offense and can lead to a minimum of 10 years in prison.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for additional information.