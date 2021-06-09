Little Rock FBI working to prevent cyber attacks in Northwest Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Little Rock FBI is working to prevent cyber attacks to businesses in Northwest Arkansas.

This comes after two recent attacks in the U.S., one on the Colonial Pipeline, and most recently on JBS Meat Packing Company.

With several Fortune 500 companies in Northwest Arkansas, Little Rock FBI wants to make sure people are keeping their personal information safe, both at home and at work.

Jason Van Goor Little Rock FBI says cyber hacks can happen anywhere.

“Say your favorite restaurant is attacked, they could potentially insert malicious code into their menu,” Van Goor said. “So, when you go to their website and download their menu, you would download that malicious code.”

Van Goor says to protect against cyber attacks, people will want to make sure they have safe passwords and their anti-virus software is up-to-date.