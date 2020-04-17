Little Rock inmate tests positive for COVID-19, family worried

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Fear from Austin… An inmate, who tested positive for coronavirus at the Central Arkansas Community Correction Center in Little Rock.

​

Austin has been in constant contact with his family after the facility first saw the virus.

“It’s crazy because the staff doesn’t know how to handle it because it’s a new thing that’s going on,” said Austin.

As of Thursday, state leaders have said 27 staff members and 59 inmates have tested positive, bringing the total to 86 in this one facility.

“We would like cleaning supplies and stuff for the phones. We don’t have anything to sanitize, everyone’s using the phones after each other. It’s pretty crazy in here,” said Austin.

ADC spokesperson Dina Tyler said part of the responsibility falls on the inmates.

“We do not have employees who monitor and clean inmate telephones all day. Each inmate should take the personal responsibility of cleaning the phone with soap before using it,” said Tyler.

Austin’s mother Lisa Mitchell said Austin wasn’t tested until after we did our first story with her and contacted the center earlier this week.

“Inmates are not getting treatment, you know, they’re putting them on Tylenol for 5 days. Tylenol does not do anything. You run a fever and it’s just heartbreaking,” said Mitchell.

ADC said it is also issuing antibiotics, inhalers and other fever reducers. Still, Mitchell wants more to be done.

“I noticed him every day progressively getting worse and it’s heartbreaking because you can’t be there, you can’t help your loved ones,” said Mitchell.

Richard Richardson, a counselor at the facility who died from COVID-19 worked closely with Austin.

His family said he only has one more month of a six-month sentence, but he still needs help, especially now that he’s fighting COVID-19.

“They are humans, yes they’ve done something to be in there, but they’re not murders… In this facility and in others, yes, but everybody needs taking care of,” said Austin.