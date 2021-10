ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Little Rock man dies October 4 after driving into a tree in Crawford County.

Around 1:10 a.m., Stacy Smith, 35, of Little Rock drove off the road while heading west on Interstate 40 near the Rudy Road overpass, according to an indecent report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

The report says Smith drove up an embankment and hit a tree.

The weather was clear and the road was dry.

Smith’s body is being held at the Crawford County Coroners Office.