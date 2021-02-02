Little Rock man faces capital murder charge tied to child abuse case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock say a man already in custody on charges tied to a child abuse case now faces a charge of capital murder after one of the young victims died.

Police arrested 37-year-old Justin Carr on charges of first-degree battery on January 29 after two young children were brought to Children’s Hospital suffering from injuries that officers believed came from Carr.

Officials said one victim had bruising of the arms and legs and appeared unresponsive. The other victim, a toddler, was admitted to the pediatric ICU with injuries later determined to be traumatic brain injuries. That toddler then died from the injuries on Monday.

Officers spoke with the mother of the children, who said she did not think that Carr was abusive.

Police interviewed Carr at his home and took him into custody. The children in the home at the time of Carr’s arrest were turned over to the custody of the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

The body of the toddler has now been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.