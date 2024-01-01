LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s a space many don’t get to see or want to, a moment and experience that freezes time, but the inside of an execution room, is where one Little Rock man spends his time as a spiritual advisor helping those on death row find some kind of peace.

Now he’s sharing his journey and what it means to those who appreciate what he offers.

The chirp of the birds on a crisp December day, the freedom to enjoy a walk with a dog, something inmates on death row haven’t experienced in years.

Jeff Hood builds relationships with these inmates and is with them in the execution chamber when they are put to death.

“I think love is the only thing that can push through the horrors of these moments of execution, which is why I keep trying to love,” Hood said.

Most recently in November, he was with Casey McWhorter.

“There is no dollar sign you could attach to that to cover what that means to me personally,” death row inmate that was executed, Casey McWhorter said.

McWhorter was convicted of murdering a man in Alabama back in 1993 when he was only 18 years old.

He has been on death row for 30 years and although he said he did the crime, there is a difference between murder and executions.

“One is a vastly pre-mediated, thought out, they do exactly what they tell you, you aren’t supposed to do,” McWhorter stated.

McWhorter died by lethal injection November 16, now as Jeff comes back home to his family.

“It’s a question of, how do you tell people not to kill by killing,” Hood stated.

Although a poll conducted by the University of Arkansas shows many Arkansans strongly believe in the death penalty. According to the university’s annual Arkansas poll, 72% said they support the death penalty as punishment for people convicted of murder.

Although Hood said he will stand firm even if he’s alone.

“The whole world might hate you; they might call you a monster, they might not want anything to do with you, but yes, I love you,” Hood said.

At the table, Jeff has conversations with his kids, that linger into the walks of life.

“Do you think if the world has a relationship with these guys, they would want to kill them? No.” Hood and his kids Madeline and Philip said.

As soon as he gets done with one case, he gears up again, for another. Hood will be participating in an execution in Alabama at the end of January.