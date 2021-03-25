Little Rock native, Oral Roberts coach Solomon Bozeman ready for Arkansas showdown

Solomon Bozeman has never forgotten where he came from, he doesn’t have much choice, it’s tattooed on his back.

“I think growing up in Arkansas has definitely made me the man I am today. I have ‘Arkansas’ tatted on my back. I’m an Arkansas guy. I love Arkansas, that’s my state,” said Bozeman.

Bozeman, a Little Rock native, played high school basketball at Magnolia High School, where he averaged 28.5 points per game as a senior. But come Saturday, he won’t be rooting for Arkansas in the Sweet Sixteen.

That’s because he will be coaching against them as an assistant on the Oral Roberts men’s basketball team. The Golden Eagles are this year’s Cinderella story in the tournament, but Bozeman doesn’t see it that way.

“Our guys, our coaching staff, we feel like we belong. We don’t look at it as a Cinderella,” Bozeman said. “We believe we belong, our guys put in the work every day. And we are ready to keep making history.”

And he will be meeting some familiar faces when ORU takes on Arkansas in the Sweet Sixteen, including another Little Rock native, Moses Moody.

“My dad actually coached Moses Moody’s dad at Henderson State, so I have a relationship with that family. I just saw Moses and Devo (Davis and K.K. (Robinson) and spoke with them,” said Bozeman. “I’m just excited that Moses is doing what he’s doing. Definitely excited to see him as a first-round draft pick (to the NBA). I’ve seen that maybe he’s a lottery (pick). Moses is a guy that’s put in a lot of work over the years, always in the gym at Little Rock Semi Clark. Moses has worked hard for this and I’m excited for him.”

Before his coaching career, Bozeman played two seasons at University of South Florida before transferring to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

In just two years, Bozeman became one of the most decorated players in Trojans history, being named the Sun Belt Player of the Year as a senior in 2011. That same season, Bozeman hit a game-winning three-pointer against North Texas in the conference championship game to send Little Rock to their first NCAA Tournament since 1990.

“We put in a lot of work. Coach (Steve) Shields was a very demanding coach and he was just on our guys about living in the gym,” said Bozeman. “It was a special feeling going to the NCAA Tournament because of all of the hard work that we put in.”

After playing professionally in the NBA Developmental League and overseas, Bozeman began coaching. He now is on the Oral Roberts staff, helping the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles to the Sweet Sixteen.