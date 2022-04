LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Little Rock Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old man that went missing on April 10.

Matt Scruggs was last seen at 10:30 a.m. at 2106 Stoney Creek Drive, near the Embassy Suites on Financial Centre Parkway. He was wearing a black and brown flannel shirt, blue jeans, a white undershirt and brown leather shoes.

If you have any information about his location, please call (501) 371-4829.