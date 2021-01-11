Little Rock Police looking for missing woman, child

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Little Rock Police Department is looking for a missing woman and a child.

Dominique Phillips, 22, and Delilah Collier, 3, were reported missing today, January 11, in Pulaski County.

Collier was last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray and pink cheetah print sweater, blue jeans, a hot pink jacket with silver stars, and brown boots with tassels.

Police say they may be traveling in a silver 4-door BMW sedan with unknown temporary tags.

Contact Eric Barnes at the police department at (501) 371-4829 if you know anything.