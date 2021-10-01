Little Rock preschool shows how they rally for the Razorbacks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a big win over Texas A&M and a number eight ranking in the AP poll, Arkansans are in Hog Heaven this week. And one Arkansas preschool is showing their Razorback pride by holding a big pep rally in anticipation of the game against Georgia this weekend.

The Hog Call is always a special tradition for Razorback fans, and it doesn’t get much better than hearing it from a big group of kids dressed up in Arkansas gear.

Second Presbyterian Preschool in Little Rock held a pep rally Thursday to cheer on the Hogs. In the crowd, kids dressed up as football players and cheerleaders were ready to root on their favorite team.

“These kids are so excited. We have the best parents. They all came dressed up ready to see the Hogs win,” Second Presbyterian Preschool Director Paige Majors said.

Even the school’s mascot, Presby the Panda, got in on the fun. The kids at the preschool are thankful that the yearly tradition is back.

“We were not able to have football parties during the pandemic. Now we are getting back to reality and all our teachers have had the third booster. We’re excited to say Go Hogs!,” Major said.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers