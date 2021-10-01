Little Rock preschool shows how they rally for the Razorbacks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a big win over Texas A&M and a number eight ranking in the AP poll, Arkansans are in Hog Heaven this week. And one Arkansas preschool is showing their Razorback pride by holding a big pep rally in anticipation of the game against Georgia this weekend.

The Hog Call is always a special tradition for Razorback fans, and it doesn’t get much better than hearing it from a big group of kids dressed up in Arkansas gear.

Second Presbyterian Preschool in Little Rock held a pep rally Thursday to cheer on the Hogs. In the crowd, kids dressed up as football players and cheerleaders were ready to root on their favorite team.

“These kids are so excited. We have the best parents. They all came dressed up ready to see the Hogs win,” Second Presbyterian Preschool Director Paige Majors said.

Even the school’s mascot, Presby the Panda, got in on the fun. The kids at the preschool are thankful that the yearly tradition is back.

“We were not able to have football parties during the pandemic. Now we are getting back to reality and all our teachers have had the third booster. We’re excited to say Go Hogs!,” Major said.