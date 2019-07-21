Little Rock youth counselor arrested on child pornography charges

1  of  2
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A counselor for the Centers for Youth and Families in Little Rock has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

Donald Alvin Hale, 64, was booked on Friday shortly before 9:00 p.m.

He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Hale was a counselor for children aged 8 to 17.

According to an arrest disposition report, police executed a search and seizure warrant at Hale’s home on Rodney Parham Road.

There they found what is described as at least 10 pornographic images of children.

