Little Rock Zoo acquires two new cheetahs, transfers two others

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Little Rock Zoo has acquired two new male cheetahs and transferred two others as part of a Species Survival Plan® recommendation.

The two newly acquired cheetahs join cheetah Maggie, giving the zoo a total of three resident cheetahs, according to a release from the zoo.

The Zoo’s new resident cheetahs, Padfoot and Prongs, arrived on Tuesday night from the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute and have settled into their new home in Little Rock.

The pair are littermates that were bred as part of a breeding recommendation of the SSP. Padfoot and Prongs get their name from popular Harry Potter characters.

Padfoot and Prongs are settling right in at the Little Rock Zoo’s cheetah outpost. They were able to explore their exhibit for the first time today [November 3, 2021]. Prongs, the bigger brother, seemed very excited to watch the zebra from the veldt, [while] Padfoot was more interested in the female Maggie in the exhibit next door. We can’t wait to get to know these boys even better. Maggie Quinn, Little Rock Zoo keeper

Oscar and Boomer, two brothers who came from Cincinnati and who had been living at the Little Rock Zoo since July 2018, were transferred recently to the Oklahoma City Zoo. They will become a part of a new African section of the OKC Zoo that will feature a new cheetah habitat and an expansion that includes an African savannah with giraffes, okapi and gazelle.