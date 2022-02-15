LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Little Rock Zoo announced Tuesday, to coincide with the Year of the Tiger, it has gained a new Malayan tiger from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

According to a press release, Jaya came to the zoo at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Tiger species survival program on Feb. 11. The zoo said he arrived safely and is enjoying his new home.

Jaya comes as a mate for the female Malayan tiger, Asmara. He will be 11 years old in 2022 and Asmara will be 9. She was born at the Little Rock Zoo in 2013.

The zoo says Jaya will take some time to get to know his keepers and his new indoor holding before going out on exhibit and eventually meeting Asmara. Once he is comfortable with the new staff and living quarters, he will begin to explore the new habitat.

Jaya and Asmara will begin to “meet” each other only visually at first. Then, they will explore areas the other has been in to familiarize themselves with one another, the release said. When they seem comfortable with that stage, they will be allowed to have a “mesh door” between them.

The next step will be to go out on the exhibit with the fence between them. Keepers will be monitoring all interactions between them carefully to help determine when the time is right for them to meet and share space.

The zoo hopes to begin breeding as early as this summer. If successful, both tigers will be first-time parents.

According to the release, many species of tigers were once found all across Asia, but now there may be fewer than 4000 left in the wild. They are threatened primarily by poaching and habitat loss. Now there are less than 200 Malayan tigers left in the wild.

The Little Rock Zoo’s involvement in tiger conservation is essential to help save this critically endangered species. The zoo has been involved in tiger conservation for many years and contributes annually to the Tiger Conservation Campaign supporting anti-poaching efforts.

The zoo said it will also have many tiger-related activities throughout the year in honor of the Year of the Tiger.