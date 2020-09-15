Live Clean donates 50k hand sanitizers to Arkansas schools

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Schools in the area are getting a little support to make sure their students are safe as they continue to attend classes.

National personal care brand “Live Clean” is giving back to local Arkansas communities by donating over 50,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to schools ranging from elementary to high school.

The event is part of a larger initiative to give back and support the safety of students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The school districts have been very excited to hear about the donation that we are making. It’s going to help the students, teachers, staff to remove some burden,” said Jacob Rogers, senior VP of sales at Hain Celestial.

“This is an item that now I don’t have to find in the budget,” said Janet Schqanhausser, deputy superintendent at Bentonville schools.

Live Clean will be making more stops tomorrow to distribute hand sanitizer to Arkansas schools.