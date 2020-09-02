LIVE: Friday night high school football specials

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Friday, September 4 and for the following nine weeks KXNW will air local high school football games.
While in-person attendance may be limited due to COVID-19, you can now enjoy watching the games from the comfort of your home!
Also, watch FOX24 News at 9:40 p.m. to see Fearless Friday live round-up of games played!
If you miss the game or the highlight show, there is always FearlessFriday.com. Scores are posted every Friday night.
Friday Night LIVE schedule:
- September 4th Har-Ber vs. NLR 7p
- September 11th Springdale vs. Farmington 7p
- September 18th Har-Ber vs. FSM Northside 7p
- September 25th Springdale vs. Rogers Heritage 7p
- Oct 2nd Har-Ber vs. Rogers Heritage 7p
- Oct 9th Springdale vs. Har-Ber 7p
- Oct 16th Har-Ber vs. Bentonville West 7p
- Oct 23rd Har-Ber vs. FSM Southside 7p
- Oct 30th Springdale vs Bentonville 7p
- Nov 6th Har-Ber vs Fayetteville 7p