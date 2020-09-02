LIVE: Friday night high school football specials

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

Interactive Radar
Live Stream
Forecast
Share Your Photos
Interactive Radar
Live Stream
Forecast
Weather Alerts

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Friday, September 4 and for the following nine weeks KXNW will air local high school football games.

While in-person attendance may be limited due to COVID-19, you can now enjoy watching the games from the comfort of your home!

Also, watch FOX24 News at 9:40 p.m. to see Fearless Friday live round-up of games played!

If you miss the game or the highlight show, there is always FearlessFriday.com. Scores are posted every Friday night.

Friday Night LIVE schedule:

  • September 4th  Har-Ber vs. NLR 7p
  • September 11th Springdale vs. Farmington 7p
  • September 18th Har-Ber vs. FSM Northside 7p
  • September 25th Springdale vs. Rogers Heritage 7p
  • Oct 2nd Har-Ber vs. Rogers Heritage 7p
  • Oct 9th Springdale vs. Har-Ber 7p
  • Oct 16th Har-Ber vs. Bentonville West 7p
  • Oct 23rd Har-Ber vs. FSM Southside 7p
  • Oct 30th Springdale vs Bentonville 7p
  • Nov 6th Har-Ber vs Fayetteville 7p

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers